Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.25.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,818,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.