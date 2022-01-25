Oppenheimer Weighs in on Invacare Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Invacare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Invacare stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,112,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

