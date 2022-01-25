PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.11.

TSE PSK opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$10.14 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

