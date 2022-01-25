Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,900

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Persimmon from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

