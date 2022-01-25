U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.21. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 144,089 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

