CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.52. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 83,665 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
