NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.21. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 2,217,312 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 237,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

