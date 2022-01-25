Head to Head Comparison: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medifocus alerts:

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medifocus and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 225.41%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.01 -$1.47 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.19 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.67

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Medifocus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medifocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.