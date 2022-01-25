Contrasting Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 3.85 $12.11 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.00 $2.07 million $0.48 20.83

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Bogota Financial has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bogota Financial 23.39% 3.55% 0.62%

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.