Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) & CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head to Head Review

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -81.99% -155.67% -27.10% Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Cypress Environmental Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 351.69 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.06 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -0.92

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cypress Environmental Partners beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

