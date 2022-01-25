Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADS stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

