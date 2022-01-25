HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

