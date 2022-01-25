VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of VZIO opened at $15.00 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,860 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,252.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $44,352,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VIZIO by 141.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 81.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,920 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

