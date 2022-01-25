Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
