Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $450.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $497.36.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.