Redfin Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $29.15 on Monday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

