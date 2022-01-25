FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut by Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23).

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.