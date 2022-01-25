FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

