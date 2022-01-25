Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

