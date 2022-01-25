Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemed in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.27.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $477.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.45. Chemed has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

