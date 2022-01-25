Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CSL Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CSL in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27. CSL has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

