Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

