Research Analysts Set Expectations for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

