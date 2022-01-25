Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

BAC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.