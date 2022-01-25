Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,601,937. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $254,231,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

