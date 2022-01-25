Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

LVS stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

