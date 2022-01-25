Analyzing Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47%

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Battle North Gold and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Jaguar Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.48 $72.28 million $0.62 5.28

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

