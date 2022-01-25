Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to €21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.

RYAAY stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

