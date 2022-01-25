Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to €21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.87.
RYAAY stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
