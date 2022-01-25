Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.43.

ETSY stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,331 shares of company stock valued at $58,127,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

