General Dynamics (GD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Dynamics stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

