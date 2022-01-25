MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.59-3.11 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

