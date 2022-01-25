Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce sales of $734.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the highest is $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

