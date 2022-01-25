Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Shares Up 0%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

