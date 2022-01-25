Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 10,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

