$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. VMware reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.80. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

