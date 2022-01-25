Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ALBKY opened at $0.34 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

