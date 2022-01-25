Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
ALBKY opened at $0.34 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Alpha Services and
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.