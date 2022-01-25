Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.67.

PRI stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52-week low of $130.70 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

