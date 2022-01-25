FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Issued By William Blair

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karooooo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

KARO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

