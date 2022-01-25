FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Points International Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Points International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Points International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$109.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.57 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PTS opened at C$19.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a PE ratio of -82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Points International has a 1 year low of C$16.51 and a 1 year high of C$23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.25.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

