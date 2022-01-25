Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CP opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.