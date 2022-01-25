Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

