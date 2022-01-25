Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.
OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
