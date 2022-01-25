Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.45 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

