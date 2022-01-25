Critical Comparison: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 6.09 -$43.42 million $0.06 78.01 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 1.54 -$415.22 million ($1.29) -6.49

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 1 3 0 2.17 21Vianet Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.45, suggesting a potential upside of 272.79%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $22.23, suggesting a potential upside of 165.53%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 6.68% 2.03% 1.17% 21Vianet Group -8.26% -6.61% -2.16%

Summary

Chindata Group beats 21Vianet Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

