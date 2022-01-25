Head to Head Analysis: Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $70.43 million 5.68 $15.73 million $1.39 14.54 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.77 $312.32 million $6.47 15.69

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 22.14% 8.60% 0.81% Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shore Bancshares pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shore Bancshares and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $120.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Shore Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

