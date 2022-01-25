Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $131.25 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

