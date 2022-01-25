BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.55 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

