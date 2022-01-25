Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Raised to GBX 2,530 at Morgan Stanley

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($32.78) to GBX 2,530 ($34.13) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,615.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.