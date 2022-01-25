Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBLCF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

