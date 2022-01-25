Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $82.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

