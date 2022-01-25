Federated Hermes (FHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federated Hermes stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

