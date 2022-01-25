Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

